Things get tense in “At the bottom there is room”. Carmen escaped from the hospital where she was hospitalized during chapter 195 of the América TV series and, after Claudia Llanos tried to kill her, a hunt from mother to daughter would begin. Francesca Maldini’s archenemy could ruin the plans of the ‘Shark’s Eye’, who has been linked to Macarena under a new identity. His purpose of her? Ending Mike’s life once and for all and getting closer and closer to ‘Noni’.

What will happen in “AFHS”? Claudia is taking revenge to another level and just when she believed that her mother had paid for abandoning her and her brother Leonardo, as children, everything would turn 180 degrees.

YOU CAN SEE: “In the background there is room” and the dramatic dismissal of the ‘Platanazo’: “I don’t want to be part of the m***”

YOU CAN SEE: Will “AFHS” show the return of ‘Platanazo’? Christian Thorsen meets with cast and unleashes rumors

What time to see “Al fondo hay sitio”?

If you reside in Peru, you can connect to see “At the bottom there is room” from 8.40 pm, right after the “EEG” broadcast ends. Here we leave you more schedules, according to your country:

Mexico: 8.40 p.m.

Colombia: 8.40 p.m.

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile: 10.40 p.m.

Argentina: 10.40 p.m.

Spain: 3.40 a.m.

YOU CAN SEE: July confesses her love for Cristóbal and breaks down in tears in “AFHS”: “I have to rip him out of my heart”

Cast of “Al fondo hay sitio”: who is who in “AFHS”?

Charo Flores / Monica Sanchez

Teresa Collazos / Magdyel Ugaz

Francesca Maldini / Yvonne Frayssinet

Pepe Collazos / David Almandoz

Alessia Montalban / Karime Scander

Jimmy Gonzales / Jorge Guerra

Tito Lara / Laszlo Kovacs

Joel Gonzales / Erick Elera

Don Gilberto / Gustavo Bueno

Macarena / Maria Grazia Gamarra

July / Guadalupe Farfan

Cristobal Montalban / Franco Pennano.

#quotAFHSquot #exposes #Carmens #escape #potential #revenge #Claudia #villain #victim