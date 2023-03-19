Chapter 179 “At the bottom there is room” It not only brought surprises for viewers, but also brought smiles to more than one. As is known, in the series, Peter is missing, after he visited Claudia Llanos’s apartment. In said place, he would have been killed by the ‘Shark’s Gaze’ in order for him not to tell Francesca about her clandestine relationship with the chef. Now, his great friend Don Gilberto is worried about him and sent him a text message to find out if he arrived safely at his destination.

Until now, no one knows that the father of Manolo was with the ex-partner Michael Ignatius, since she put away her phone and sent messages to ‘Noni’ and the owner of the neighborhood bodeguita to mislead them. Everyone thinks that ‘Pipo’ is going to visit her son at USA because she misses him. “You already arrived at Mississippipilín”, was the message that Don ‘Gil’ sent to the butler’s cell phone. Such a mistake made viewers laugh last Friday, March 17, the day the last episode of the week premiered.

