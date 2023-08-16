‘Al fondo hay sitio’ premiered in March 2009 and captivated thousands of Peruvian homes with its tragicomic plot and charismatic characters. The cast, made up of experienced actors, managed to position itself in the memory of the national public, but did they achieve the same impact in other regions? Although the América Televisión series sought to be a success abroad, not everyone received the program produced by Efraín Aguilar with open arms, except perhaps for bolivian.

Bolivian fans say that ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ is a success

Although the doors were closed for ‘At the bottom there is room’ In several countries, Bolivia has been a particular case: it managed to be a success on TV in that country and gain a solid fan base. This is how they have let it be known, recently, through comments on Facebook.

“In Bolivia it is the best novel”, “Here the series is loved”, “In Bolivia it is our favorite”, “In Bolivia it is a total success” and “We all watch it, they love ‘Ricolás'”, are some of comments left by viewers.

'Al fondo hay sitio' was broadcast for the first time in 2009 and in 2013 it reached the United States.

Why did ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ fail in the United States?

In 2013, the television series ‘At the bottom there is room’ He made the leap to the American screen, through Telemundo. However, despite expectations that this move would expand production internationally, production was suddenly cancelled. Faced with this situation, Efraín Aguilar provided details about the real reasons that led to the interruption of the broadcast of ‘AFHS’.

“I am flattered that Telemundo bought the series, but I also know the American market and I knew that if that was not negotiable, it was not profitable either. Consequently, they took it off the air at any time. I understand that they lifted it due to lack of sponsors; the gringos are like that. Television is a business. In the United States, the product has to be very profitable, because if not, they raise it”, detailed the popular ‘Betito’, in statements shared by a local media.