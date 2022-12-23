The fans of “At the bottom there is room” They have been speculating that Don Gilberto could have Alzheimer’s, since América TV published a commercial alluding to this disease and curiosities began to be noticed in some scenes. But now, in an exclusive interview for La República, Gustavo Bueno —actor who plays Teresita’s father— has clarified the truth about what is happening with the memory of the character he has been playing for more than 10 years.

What did he tell us about the famous Don Gil? We show you in the following note.

Don Gilberto’s truth

Although the spot, “Teresita and Don Gilberto” seemed to predict a sad fate for the character of Gustavo Bueno, the same actor has taken it upon himself to tell us what is really happening to him.

“No, Gilberto may have what is called a rise in sugar or liver problems that lead to a encephalopathy”, pointed out the interpreter.

He also explained the following: “Encephalopathy is transitory, but it also has loss of memory, location, meaning and all that.”

The latter would explain why Don Gil had some strange notes in his cellar notebook and why in other scenes he seems not to remember basic things.

The junk puts an end to theories

“A lot of junk, then!” Bueno joked. “And blood sugar! That goes to the brain, but It’s not Alzheimer’s. Alzheimer’s does not come back, it is irreversible ”, clarified the 71-year-old interpreter.

In this way, the Peruvian actor ruled out fan theories that have been speculating since last month with the possibility that Gilberto is showing signs of having this disease.