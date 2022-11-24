Jimmy, still disappointed by his television debut, did not lose hope and agreed to go to a new casting on América Televisión. With Kimberly accompanying her, she was sure she would be cast in a major role. “I hope you appear in ‘Moonlight’. I am so proud of you,” she tells him.

When one of the producers approaches Jimmy, he tells him that he is called for a sequence called ‘Identical Twins’. “We look for people who look like celebrities. We make them up and dress them so that they look the same”, he comments to her. After leaving the scene, he returns with ‘Piccolo’ a popular traveling comedian, who, offended to see who was chosen as his double, says: “What! Don’t disrespect me. Does that look like me? My parents made me with love. There is witchcraft, sorcery and evil there”. Later, we learn that Remo hired the actor so that Jimmy is once again humiliated.