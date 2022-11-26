Although Diego always has a plan up his sleeve, his biggest weakness continues to be Charito’s chaufa rice. On the housewife’s first day of work at Francesca’s restaurant, she had to serve her signature dish to a demanding diner, but before her, her boss had to test if everything was in order.

As expected, Charo’s seasoning reawakened her sexual pleasure and she could not control herself, not even because she was in front of all her cooks, her daughter and the author of the dish herself. Of course, said libidinousness has already been confirmed by Mónica Sánchez herself, an actress who has confessed that she would like to see something more between her character and Giovanni Ciccia’s.