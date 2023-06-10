Diego Montalbán won again in “Al fondo hay sitio”. In the new chapter of the América TV series, the chef once again carried out another plan to get away with it and win back the love of his wife. So he went to the Gonzales’ house for lunch, knowing that Francesca was going to see him, and he behaved in the most humble way. This made ‘Noni’ think that he really wanted to change and she accepted him back into her mansion. And it was Silvio who suffered the consequences.

When ‘Fran’s’ personal trainer was entering the house, Diego came out and put him in his place. Once again with his wife and regaining his authority, he asked Pacho to throw him out of his house. That was how the security guard literally flew Silvio Fierro away, in what may have been his last participation in the series.

