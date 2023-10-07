‘At the bottom there is room’ entered a moment of concern after Diego Montalbán presented his new culinary experience; However, as is customary in the Peruvian series, there was no shortage of laughter. Cristóbal’s father took advantage of the fact that Francesca was still traveling with Peter through the Greek islands to use her living room as a stage to present her new dishes and receive his guests.

Diego mentioned that his culinary experience was going to be only for fine palates, and that is why he invited Ronald Cross, who arrived with Dalila, Remo, Mike, Macarena and the mayor of Las Nuevas Lomas. While all this was happening at the Maldini house, Zulimar was telling Alessia at the restaurant that Félix helped his father get some mushrooms for the dishes he was going to prepare.

Diego intoxicated his guests with hallucinogenic mushrooms

Alessia, knowing that there are many types of mushrooms that grow in the mountains, from poisonous to hallucinogenic, went quickly to her house to stop Diego, since she imagined that her father did not know how to differentiate this species. When she arrived she found him about to eat the mushroom, but it was too late, because the guests had consumed it.

After this, Alessia and Diego were scared because they saw that the mayor had gone crazy, making different faces with his tie hanging on his forehead. Then, the popular ratatouille came out playing a guitar and started dancing with his son. While in the pool at the Maldini house, Remo was hallucinating that he was on one of the Caribbean beaches.

Francesca returned and found her house upside down

Apparently no one was expecting Francesca’s arrival that day, but she showed up and was shocked, like Peter, to find a mess in her house. Being inside it, she saw how Diego was dancing to jungle music with an anaconda around his neck, in addition, she found Macarena and Mike playing with several cats. On the other hand, when she entered her room she was surprised to find that Ronald Cross was dressed as a Greek god and Delilah was in her jacuzzi as Cleopatra. Likewise, she saw Cristóbal fight with a stuffed bear, which was Benjamín, and Claudio with a Chinese dress.

