Diego found out about everything in “Al fondo hay sitio”! Alessia and Jimmy revealed that they are in love and chef Montalbán reacted in the most violent way. The elevator incident did not have a happy ending, as it forced the young people to finally dare to tell the truth in front of all the residents of Nuevas Lomas. “Mr. Diego, I love her daughter with all her heart and I will never allow anything to happen to her,” Jimmy said. This caused Francesca’s husband to pounce on him to beat him up.

The altercation did not worsen thanks to the intervention of the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán, who contained both parties. Later, Diego transferred his anger against July, Hiro, Cristóbal and Macarena when he found out that they had been complicit in this whole situation. Of course, ‘Noni’ just waited for her partner to calm down, while Alessia stayed at Charo’s house with everyone else.

