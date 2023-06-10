Diego Montalbán did his best in “Al fondo hay sitio” and attended a lunch at the Gonzales’ house. In the new episode of the América TV series, Charito got everything ready for the arrival of the chef along with his entire family. In this way, all the members of his household sat at the table and many, like Don Gilberto, Tito and Pepe, could not help but blame him for all the bad things he did in the past.

And although, for a moment, the situation became awkward, Diego finally managed to behave. However, it was all about a plan by the chef to return to ‘Noni’, who after seeing his apparent “good behavior”, forgave him and made him return to his mansion. Of course, the cook Montalbán already gave Jimmy his approval, so he will have to behave with Alessia and her boyfriend.

