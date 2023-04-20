The truth came out “At the bottom there is room” from America TV! The controversial Diego Montalbán already knows that his beloved Victoria is actually Claudia Llanos, Francesca’s main enemy. The chef, completely confused, was about to reveal his infidelity after seeing his extremely strange wife with him, but “Noni” went ahead and revealed the truth of the ‘Shark Gaze’. Thus, he not only found out his true identity, but he was the lover of his best friend ‘Nachito’.

Montalbán’s reaction was spectacular. He completely snapped and after realizing that he had been used all this time, he fell unconscious to the ground. In the advance of chapter 202, it was revealed that Francesca’s husband is with facial paralysis and in intensive care.

