Fans of “Al fondo hay sitio” have a new ‘shipping’ that has been on everyone’s lips with the latest episodes: Charito and Diego Montalbán. Best of all, it would be close to becoming a reality if the writers so decide, because even the same Monica Sanchez has stated that they both have a connection that has to do with cooking and sexuality. What is it about?

Diego’s obsession with learning the secret of his neighbor’s arroz chaufa in Las Nuevas Lomas has led him not only to become a kind of Heisenberg, but also to have erotic dreams.

“Everything happens in the kitchen” , says the actress. “Diego reminds me when he becomes almost lecherous with the taste of rice and of the desserts, it reminds me of what Charo feels with the applianceswhat is a almost sexual pleasure ”.

Monica would “love to see this possible romance explored” because, despite the fact that both are net enemies, he believes that they have “magical chemistry” and that “In the kitchen they connect in an indescribable way”.

Diego and Charo: an impossible love?

Certainly, Charito has always been faithful to all the couples he has had in the nine seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio” and it is hard to think that he would cheat on Koki, despite his constant mistakes with her.

“Al fondo hay sitio” revealed the necessary ingredients to make Charito’s chaufa rice in an episode where Diego Montalbán stole the secret recipe, but failed to prepare it successfully. Photo: Composition/America TV

Quite the opposite with Diego, who from the beginning made his vile intentions with Francesca Maldini very clear and recently was behind Dalila, Joel’s ex-girlfriend.

It will all depend on the writers and how far they are willing to go to write a scene in which they both get carried away by their libidinous desires in the kitchen.