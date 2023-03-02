The tragedy has come “At the bottom there is room”. Tense scene exposed Jimmy’s potential death, but fans say he’s still alive.

The family gonzales he went to the beach in “At the bottom there is room”, chapter 166. However, what would be a day of relaxation at the beginning, soon turned into a dramatic moment: The youngest disappeared among the waves of the sea. Charito became a sea of ​​tears and the rest of his relatives are already mourning the death of Jimmy. Even, In honor of the memory of her lover, Alessia will tell her father, Diego Montalván, the truth. However, one theory in TikTok could solve the tragedy of the América Televisión series.

The Gonzales’ beach day ended in tragedy: Jimmy disappeared into the waves. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Jimmy really died? “AFHS” fans have a theory

As you remember, Macarena went with Mike Miller to the beach where the Gonzales were, because she wanted to go riding waves and make her boyfriend and Joel become friends. When Diego’s sister already wanted to retire, the ‘backward gringo’ he decided he wanted to stay still in the water. With this in mind, users of the aforementioned social network have spread a very particular hypothesis.

According to the arguments, Jimmy was swept away by the waves, but the force of the waves only took off his underwear, which would have prevented anyone from seeing him naked. In this context, Mike will notice him and help him get out of the sea, preventing anyone from noticing that he is not wearing any clothing.

For now, the fans are not very convinced that Jimmy dies in “AFHS”, especially since we were not given clues that something bad was coming for the fans. gonzales. Although it is also possible that the boy drowned and was later rescued, but his unconscious time could leave him without memory.

Fans of “There is room at the bottom” believe that Jaimito was saved by Mike. Photo: Tik Tok screenshots

