The new chapter of “At the bottom there is room” brought back DelilahJoel’s well-known ex-girlfriend who is played by the actress ceballos. After being away for several weeks, the character returned to ruin the plans of the ‘Fish Face’ and Macarena Montalbánjust when they were about to open for Sebastián Yatra.

In such a way, Kimberly’s mother called all the press to corner Mr. Joe and La Nena, who had been lying to his fans by making them believe that they were in a loving relationship in order to grow their popularity. What will happen to the musical duo now that the truth is out?