The roles are reversed! A new scene from “In the background there is room” exposed Cristóbal Montalbán showing the most sensual side of him to deceive the Gonzales.

Jimmy and Alessia they were involved in a new predicament in “Al fondo hay sitio” 10, chapter 160. In the recently released episode of the América Televisión series, Charito tells the rest of the Gonzales that he senses a more than friendly chemistry between his youngest son and Diego Montalban’s daughter. In this context, Joel acts as an ally and tells his brother what is going on in his house, but there is already a diversion plan underway and Cristóbal is the one to help.

‘Cris’ dressed as a woman and walked with Jimmy through Las Lomas so that his family would see him and think that he already has a girlfriend. Although the idea worked, Alessia’s brother did not do it for free, since he asked for money in exchange for doing the lovebirds a favor. VIDEO: America TV