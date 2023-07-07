In “At the bottom there is room” 10, the arrival of antares has bothered more than one, especially Cristobalwho still has feelings for his ex-partner, Laia. Therefore, the young man went looking for her to help him get a better place to live; however, he discovered that the ‘brichero‘ was staying in the same house. As a measure to prevent something from happening between them, the youngest of the Montalbáns took Antares to his house, but he was not well received and had to return with Laia. And Cristóbal also stayed with them to sleep.

YOU CAN SEE: “There is room at the bottom”: Alessia asked Diego to become a chef again at Francesca’s

Now, after his ex-girlfriend confessed that his traveling ‘friend’ only approached her so he could travel to EuropeAlessia’s brother is hatching a plan to get rid of Antares, since he is already sure that there is nothing between Laia and him and he has an opportunity to return to her.

How does Cristóbal plan to get rid of Antares?

Cristóbal calls Frida to tell her about a ‘friend’ who wants to travel to Europe. Photo: America TV

In the last chapter of “AFHS”, Laia confesses to Cristóbal that Antares is not the ‘being of light’ that she believed, because he insists that they travel together to Europe. For this reason, the young Montalbán would be planning how to help the ‘brichero’ to “cross the pond” faster and, after finishing his work, he calls Frida, his former ‘sugar mommy’.

What did Cristóbal say to Frida?

Antares receives Frida’s message to go to Europe. Photo: America TV

During the call, Cristóbal told Frida: “I have a very nice friend, he asked me if I knew someone who was going to do a Eurotrip and I thought of you.” Given this, the ‘sugar mommy’ asked the young Montalbán to give her the number of Antares to talk to him directly.

YOU CAN SEE: Antares, the new character of “AFHS”: Who is Herbert Corimanya, the actor who plays him?

While Laia and the ‘brichero’ were having dinner, he again tried to convince her to return to her country. In that, he receives a message from Frida with the offer to go to Europe together, for which he reacts with a big smile and gives up his idea of ​​traveling with the young Spanish woman.

#quotAFHSquot #Cristóbal #Montalbán #offers #Frida #travel #Europe #young #man #Antares #react