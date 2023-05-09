Shortly after the premiere of chapter 214 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, a shared scene in the advance has caught the attention of fans of the América TV series. It is about the encounter between Cristóbal and paquita anvil. While walking with Laia, the waiter from Francesca’s runs into the girl and sees the stuffed animal that she gave July in her hands. After asking her where she got it, Diego Montalbán’s son will chase her, just like “Noni” did when he saw her.

If Alessia’s brother investigates more and more, he could discover that his father lied to everyone, since with the help of Pierre Richelieu He got a photo of a girl on the street to make ‘Noni’ believe that it is real help. However, the money was really for Claudia Plainswho posed as Victoria to get closer to the husband of her eternal enemy.

Macarena’s brother finds himself in a difficult situation, since it will soon be discovered that the million dollars he asked for was not to help a family, but to give it to his lover. Also, he would lose everything he has along with ‘Fran’. It is worth mentioning that fans of the national production hope that the truth will soon come to light and that Francesca will adopt Paquita Yunque.

Where to SEE “In the background there is room” 2023?

Season 10 of “At the bottom there is room” can be seen through America TV, since it is a production of the channel. To enjoy the series you must tune in the signal minutes before 9:00 p.m.

What channel is América TV in Peru?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

