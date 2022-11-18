The latest episodes of “Al fondo hay sitio” have caused a stir in Las Nuevas Lomas. This after a rumor went around the neighborhood and turned the Gonzales and the Maldini-Montalbán upside down: Macarena was going to marry Joel! Of course, it all ended up being a misunderstanding and one of the most affected was Hiro.

However, when ‘Maca’ clarified the issue, the butler was very happy and did not hesitate to celebrate the fact. How did he do it? With a dance on the stairs that many will recognize as being almost the same as the one Joaquin Phoenix did in the movie “Joker.” They even used music.