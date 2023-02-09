“Happy anniversary, Francesca.” Episode 152 of “There’s Room in the Back” revealed how Claudia Plains she became the ‘woman in black’ to torment ‘Noni’.

Episode 152 of “At the bottom there is room” brought important revelations! After Diego Montalbán and Claudia Llanos did their thing on Francesca’s wedding anniversary, it has now been revealed how the villain was hidden all this time under the identity of the forgotten “woman in black”. In such a way, after revealing how she survived being shot by ‘Fran’, it was confirmed that it was she who shot Rafaella at her wedding with Pepe, who was close to Richard Jr. inside Las Nuevas Lomas and who chased Peter and the ‘Noni’ in the cemetery.

Thus, each time we are closer to knowing what the great evil plan of the ‘Shark’s Eye’ is, who little by little begins to get closer and closer to the Maldini matriarch to exact his revenge. Now, Diego Montalbán plays a key piece in Claudia’s play. Where will this story end?