Claudia will give her lowest blow in “At the bottom there is room”! In the advance of chapter 186 of the América TV series, it is revealed that the ‘Shark’s Look’ has in his possession videos of his sexual encounters with Diego Montalbán. As fans remember, the chef was unfaithful to Francesca on the night of her wedding anniversary, but no one counted on the villain recording everything they did in bed. Thus, it seems that there is little left for Llanos’s revenge to take place and emotionally destroy his greatest enemy.

Claudia has her revenge ready

The new season of “In the background there is room” made it clear that Claudia plans to take revenge at all costs from Francesca. Relating to Diego was not a mere matter of infidelity, but also a way of emotionally destroying Francesca.

So, by earning the chef’s compassion, Llanos manipulated him into lying to “Noni” and so she gave him no less than 1 million dollars in cash, which he already got into his hands under the excuse of a false illness. .

As if that were not enough, now the “Shark Look” has an intimate video recorded that he has saved under the title “Happy Anniversary”. Will Francesca get to see this terrible scene and finally find out from her that she was betrayed by a man who never really loved her?

Where to see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE?

You can see “Al fondo hay sitio” ONLINE through América TVGO, the official streaming platform of América TV. There, you can enjoy the signal of the television channel for free.

Cast of season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Remember that you can also access the new episodes after they are broadcast on the series’ official YouTube channel, which also includes the episodes from previous seasons.

What time to SEE “Al fondo hay sitio”?

A new episode of “AFHS“, the series of America TVarrives this Tuesday March 28 at 8.40 pm