Christopher Montalban will find July dancing with Mike and it will also be ‘overdue’. Watch the trailer for “Al fondo hay sitio”.

Jealousy will surface in “At the bottom there is room”! In the new chapter 156 of the América TV series will bring a new enmity between Christopher and Mike when the young Montalbán finds the ‘backward Gringo’ dancing with July. As fans remember, recently “Cris” and “Jul” had a conversation in which she “shocked” her friendship and she was very outraged with the way he addressed her.

In such a way, now not only Joel and Hiro will hate Mike, but also Christopher. This only makes the fans of the series wonder if a sequel to the “Rap del Gringo atrasador” is about to arrive, the musical theme that he loved when Nicolás was still in Peruvian fiction and got together with ‘El niño pez’ to sing to the ‘ Damn Mac’. What else will happen in the next chapters?