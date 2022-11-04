Another scandal in “In the background there is room”! Despite the fact that Charito prayed to the Virgin of Guadalupe, a new scene from the television series has shown the fate of the prohibited images that Joel’s mother had previously taken: have leaked and became the cover of the car workshop almanac.

As you remember, Joel’s mother had posed for a hot photo session; however, the cell phone that contained them was stolen from Koki. Now, a man has discovered that the portraits of his partner have been printed on 40,000 calendars and the worst thing is that they are being spread among the residents of Las Nuevas Lomas.