‘At the bottom there is room’ brought more than one incident in its chapter 321. After July’s gifts did not arrive, Benjamín devised a plan to discover what was happening with the presents he sent to ‘Charito’s’ niece to win her over. . The Las Nuevas Lomas heartthrob left a large stuffed animal at the door of the Gonzales house while he hid from a corner to see what was happening.

Suddenly, he sees Cristóbal who was coming home from doing exercises and Benjamín couldn’t imagine what he was going to do. Diego Montalbán’s son crossed the track, picked up the teddy bear and took it to his house. That way, he realized what had happened to the two previous presents that he sent for delivery. He continues reading this note so you know what ‘Benja’ did to give the photographer what he deserved.

Cristóbal faced Benjamín’s fury in ‘At the bottom there is room 2023’

What did Benjamín do to confront Cristóbal?

Benjamín dressed up as a large teddy bear and sat outside the Gonzales house. Just then Cristóbal arrived from work and notices that there is a new gift, without imagining that July’s new beau would be inside. So he once again took him and carried him towards his house, this time he was very heavy. Upon reaching his door, he asks Remo for help, who was tasting Diego Montalbán’s dishes.

After being left alone with the stuffed animal in his room, Cristóbal went to take a shower, but when he came out, the bear was no longer there. Benjamín took the opportunity to hide and attack him from behind, giving him what he deserved for hiding the gifts for July and trying to ‘delay’ him at the same time.

