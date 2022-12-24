The final chapter of “At the back there is room 9″ The fans liked it. With more than one key moment, the scene of Jimmy and Alessia, where they have their first kiss, went viral and got the attention of viewers. After this moment in the series, more than one wonders what will happen between the two. Will they manage to be a couple or will the young woman again deny her feelings for her neighbor?

While we wait for the release of “AFHS”, season 10, Jimmy and Alessia’s behind-the-scenes moment has been published on social networks. As seen in the images, both actors were supported by their partners in one of the most passionate scenes in fiction.

What happened between Jimmy and Alessia?

After Diego Montalbán yelled at his children at Christmas, Alessia called her mother seeking comfort. With her indifference to her phone, she went outside and ran into Jimmy, who listens to her. “Every year it is like this. I don’t remember how many Christmases Cris and I spent locked in the room because of our parents’ fights. Our family is a disaster”, says the young cook. Her neighbor seeing her sad comforts her and they both finally kiss.

Behind the scenes of Jimmy and Alessia’s kiss

The return of Claudia Llanos to “Al fondo hay sitio”: Will Diego Montalbán be her ally?

Claudia Llanos was not dead. This was confirmed by the final chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Capture/America TV

The end of “Al fondo hay sitio” left everyone in shock with the appearance of Claudia PlainsThe popular ‘Shark look’. In the scene, she confesses to Diego Montalbán that she was her secret admirer and he is speechless. After meeting, a question has arisen: will the chef be his new victim or a future ally?