Fernanda de las Casas Picasso He is one of the most remembered characters from “Al fondo hay sitio”. The daughter of Miguel Ignacio and Isabella lived different adventures, as well as love disappointments. Furthermore, the character played by Nathaniel Sanchez he starred in funny scenes during the years that he appeared in the national production. In a chapter of the América TV series that aired in 2014, Nicolás’s sister got a job as a waitress, but it didn’t go so well for her. Next, we tell you what happened when she attended to a couple.

Fernanda attends to lovers at her job as a waitress. Photo: America TV

Fernanda loses patience at work

During the sixth season of the national production, Fernanda gets a job as a waitress in a restaurant thanks to the help of her friend Cintya. Not only does her family come to this, but also a couple that makes her completely lose patience. After her relatives left the restaurant, her granddaughter Francesca Maldini He approaches to take the order for a table where two lovers were flattering each other. “Hello, how are you, my name is Fernanda and I am here to serve you”he tells them.

The response of the diners is made to wait, as both continue to speak affectionately until ‘Fer’ tells them that when they are ready they better call her. This causes the boys to order their food. Here Fernandita begins to get annoyed after hearing that the lady tells her that she should not forget to put a lot of vanilla in her coffee and that she should not delay. “I don’t delay, I’m not a fool”he answers before leaving.

After taking their orders, he receives the comment that the vanilla is barely felt. Therefore, she has to return to the kitchen to add what the client observes. When he returns, the boy asks him to heat up his hamburger, because while he was waiting, it got cold. For her part, the girl tastes the coffee and says that it’s fine, but that she doesn’t want it anymore because she lacks even more vanilla.

All this provokes anger in Fernanda, who ends up forcing the young woman to take the drink and making her lover eat his hamburger without complaining in front of everyone in the premises. This costs him her job and his Cintyawho recommended it.

