All for the Gonzales bathroom! fernanda and Queen They starred in one of the funniest scenes in “There’s Room in the Background”, season 7. What did they say?

Although Nathaniel Sanchez and Tatiana astengoLike Fernanda de las Casas and Reina Pachas, they will probably not return to “Al fondo hay sitio”; there is no doubt that they are still very loved by fans of the América Televisión series. Both left iconic scenes, but do you remember the one in which they had a verbal and almost physical confrontation over the Gonzales family’s bathroom? Yes, just as you read it. The two went through a tense but more than fun time together and what they said was marked in the memory of the spectators.

Fernando vs. Reina Pachas: the context of the scene

By the time season 7 of “There’s Room at the Bottom” kicked off, the Gonzales had believed Grace had died in a car accident for about eight months. At that time, Fernanda lived in Joel’s house, because he did not want to leave ‘Charito’ facing his pain alone.

However, La ‘Chukycita’ did not count on the fact that her daily routine in the morning was going to be a real torment, especially because of a long queue that formed in the bathroom. In this context, we saw that Reina Pachas was taking too long in the toilet service and, even, she had an arrogant attitude towards whoever she was trying to rush her.

But “Lucho’s” wife did not expect Francesca’s granddaughter to knock on the bathroom door and make loud claims.

“AFHS”: the war of insults between Fernanda and Reina

Just when Fernanda was claiming to Yoni and Shirley that her mother is “very conchuda”, Reina Pachas comes out of the bathroom and her expression anticipated the coming war of insults. “Hey, what’s wrong with you, very very Asian?” the lady is heard saying.

Faced with that challenging tone, Nicolás’s sister did not remain silent and, after being told “equaled dwarf”, she proceeded to say her answer: “Yes, well, I am a dwarf and I am very very but from Asia. Where are you from? Of Fishermen, sure, tramboyo mouth “.

Pachas, very surprised, told Joel to contain the ‘rabid guinea pig’. As expected, Fernanda was not afraid of threats and what followed was an almost physical confrontation, which did not reach any major because both were arrested on time.