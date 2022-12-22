The ninth season of “At the bottom there is room” is nearing its grand finale. In the new advance of the penultimate chapter, we can see the Gonzales making a parody of “La casa de papel”. Thus, everything indicates that Joel Gonzales will put himself in the shoes of ‘the Professor’ and join the band to rescue Koky from prison, who could be replaced by ‘Platanazo’. Who are the members of the criminal group that will imitate the Netflix series?

Joel Gonzales as ‘The Professor’

The leader of the gang will be none other than Joel Gonzales, who will put on the glasses of ‘El Profesor’ and guide the others to carry out the plan.

Kimberly Torrejón as ‘Toquio de Lince’

The hairstyle and the look are unmistakable. Kimberly will put herself in the shoes of ‘Toquio de Lince’, the parody of Úrsula Corberó’s character.

Jimmy Gonzales as ‘Rimac River’

If “La casa de papel” had ‘Río’, in “Al fondo hay sitio” the fans will have ‘Río Rímac’, a nickname that of course refers to the constant ugly jokes that Jimmy receives.

Pepe Gonzales as ‘Novachek’

We haven’t seen Pepe in new trouble for a while, but when Joel calls him to join the band, it’s clear that he’ll answer with his classic “Y no va chel”; hence the nickname of him.

Tito Lara as… ‘Denver’?

We’ll still know his official nickname until tonight’s episode, but some fans are already imagining it as a possible ‘Denver’ parody.

Don Gilberto as… ‘Moscow’?

‘Moscow’ was remembered as one of the wisest characters of the first season, so the writers of “At the bottom there is room” could have imagined it as such.