In chapters 119 and 120 of “There is room at the bottom”, we saw how Due to Jimmy’s mistake, Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán were victims of his “tombola wine”one with which he replaced the 40,000-euro liquor that the chef had stored in his restaurant, after breaking the original.

With Alessia trying to stop her father and ‘Noni’ from taking the drink, she fails and lets them both consume it. It is here where the couple begins to feel strange and, to the taste of the viewers, they go too far. The hilarious scenes went viral.

Diego Montalban and Francesca vs. the gonzales

“Al fondo hay sitio” will show Francesca Maldini and Diego Montalbán drunk, after drinking the chef’s expensive wine. Photo: Composition/America TV

With the couple celebrating that Diego managed to stop Charito’s clandestine sale of chaufas, they both drink too much. From their balcony they meet Tito and Pepe, who are surprised to see them in that state.

“That which will cost 40,000 euros! It must be one of the lowest of wines to see them with the blue devils”, says Tito. After arguing, both families stop on the street and tell each other everything.

In the midst of their confrontation, Francesca challenges Charito and company to a competitionin which it will be shown if the Gonzáles are better than the Montalbán-Maldini.

“Say any sport, we’ll make you puree,” said ‘Noni’ before seeing how Diego began to fight with Pepe in the middle of the track. After being separated, both enter his mansion, where they finally fall asleep.

The next day, the Gonzáles arrive at their house to agree on the competition and define the prize: if they win, they will be able to spend a weekend at the Maldini house; if they lose, they will leave Las Lomas for two days.