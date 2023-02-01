With Diego Montalbán against their relationship, the couple has no better idea than to use their imagination to see each other. They did not count on this causing a misunderstanding.

Jimmy and Alessia’s love continues unstoppable and, despite Diego Montalbán’s prohibition that they both be a couple, the lovers manage to see each other. In the chapter of this Tuesday, January 31, the young Gonzales joins the best friend of his girlfriend, Catalina, so that they can hang out. She has no better idea than to dress him as a woman.

Once in the restaurant, the three of them see each other, but Pacho, the bodyguard her father hired to protect her, tells her that she cannot leave her side even though she is only with her female friends. He suspects that something is up with her ‘new friend’, so he mentions that he knows her from somewhere. Jimmy does everything possible to avoid being recognized, but he realizes that Pacho is flirting with him. The scene closes with both of them having a romantic moment and with the guard thinking that there is something more between the two. He does not hesitate to tell Diego Montalbán this and the chef panics.