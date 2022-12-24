“What is happening to me?” Don Gilberto said, after noticing that he has difficulty remembering certain details. At the end of “There is room at the bottom”, fans noticed how, apparently, what was rumored for several chapters is real: Don Gil has health problems. “It can’t be, what’s happening to me?” Said the Gonzales patriarch while trying to keep track of his business accounts.

This scene has been commented on by fans, who did not hesitate to reflect on their situation and affirm that it is not so far from the reality of thousands of families. “Tell me if you don’t want to hug Don Gilberto. It reminds me of my grandfather, who talked to himself and forgot about things,” said one user.

Days ago, the actor Gustavo Bueno spoke with La República and talked about Gilberto’s state of health. The interpreter He denied that he has Alzheimer’s, but it did reveal what was happening to him. “He can have what is called a rise in sugar or liver problems that lead to encephalopathy, something transitory, but that presents loss of memory, location, meaning and more”he pointed.