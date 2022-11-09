If the fans of “In the background there is room” thought that the Jimmy and Alessia couple would become a reality, this will not be the case. After Alessia sees Kimberly arguing and ending her relationship, she admits that she is in love with him. Excited, she decides to tell him the truth so they can be together, but her dream did not end in the best way.

Later, when Alessia was about to go see Jimmy, she notices that the youngest of the Gonzáles is outside her house with a bouquet of flowers. Believing it’s for her, she gets excited, but as she moves forward, she notices Kimberly appear. The young woman and her ex-partner talk and decide to resume their relationship, closing their moment with a kiss. This causes only Alessia to cry., who returns home and says that her romance with Remo will continue. VIDEO: America TV