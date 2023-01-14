With the premiere of “Al fondo hay sitio”, season 10 we have seen that the problems between the Gonzáles and Moltalbán-Maldini continue. With the return of the ‘Shark Gaze’ As the central axis of the new plot, more than one expects to see the meeting that she will have with Francesca. While this is happening, fans are still waiting for more re-entries to the hit series on América TV.

Who spoke about the popularity of fiction is the actor Cesar Ritterwho did not hesitate to congratulate his teammates and share if there is the possibility of seeing him once again as manolo lopezPeter’s son.

“I’m happy because they’re doing very well and ‘Al fondo hay sitio’ continues to lead the ratings. Last year they called me to return, but we did not reach an agreement; However, I would like to return in the future, Well, it’s a great series and I have many friends since the time of ‘A Thousand Trades’. Without a doubt, it would be a pleasure,” he said. Cesar Ritter to Trome.

In the plot, Ritter gave life to Maono López, son of Peter and Socorro, who appeared in the fifth part of the series. In the final part of season 8 of “Al fondo hay sitio”, the residents of Las Lomas went to live in Francesca Maldini’s house. He was in that group.