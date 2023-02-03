At Discover! Tense scene of “There is room in the background” exposed the reaction of July realizing that his cousin was on a date with young Cristóbal.

Alessia Y Jimmy They devised that the latter would dress as a woman so that their love would triumph. However, the new chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” have exposed the dangers of this plan: the Maldini-Montalbán have fully believed that Diego’s daughter’s ‘friend’ is real. Not only that, but Cristóbal has been captivated by the beauty of the newcomer; however, the farce is about to fall.

Although no one had noticed this lie, the one they couldn’t fool was July. “Charito’s” niece found them when they were on a date in the park and her reaction was framed in a fun scene.