“At the bottom there is room” 2023, season 10 of the América TV series, will return this Monday, January 9. After the unexpected return of Claudia Llanos, everything is possible in the new chapters. In this way, beyond the possible victims of the “Shark’s Look”, fans also comment on other dramatic scenarios that would start a tenth of Peruvian fiction. What shocking visuals would the first episode of “AFHS” 10 have?
The death of Don Gilberto
Although Gustavo Bueno wanted to explain that Don Gilberto does not have Alzheimer’s, his memory loss is evident. In such a way, some fans point out that the end of his character is near.
This, after his emotional speech at Christmas dinner and his sad final scene in the last episode of season 10.
Alessia and Jimmy: breakups and truths
The kiss of Alessia and Jimmy surprised the followers of “AFHS”, but it seems that there are few who remembered that both were dating their respective partners.
Thus, there are two scenarios for Miss Montalbán and young Gonzales: a painful and uncomfortable breakup with their respective partners (Remo and Kimberly) or the start of a secret romance.
The first victim of the ‘Shark Gaze’
Although it is still pending to know if the “Shark’s Look” and Diego Montalbán will be allies, it is most likely that both characters will unite to end Francesca Maldini.
However, before he gets to her, his list of possible victims could take the life of someone else. Who will it be?
