A well-known character could come to Las Nuevas Lomas in the next chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Will it be Andrés Wiese? Advance promises surprises.

Joel Gonzales has confessed to being in love with Macarena Montalbán in a recent preview of “At the bottom there is room”, chapter 153. It is not yet known if he will tell Diego Montalbán’s sister what he feels, although his plans for conquest may be ruined by the arrival of a new lover in the series. Is it possible that the son of ‘Charito’ is late again? That seems possible, but the mystery lies in who will steal the attention of his blonde-haired neighbor.

Will Andrés Wiese make it to “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023?

A few days ago, Erick Elera published a video in which he exposed the arrival of a character in Las Nuevas Lomas. Although he did not show his face, the characteristic moan that he made when he saw Nicolás de las Casas made thousands think that it was Andrés Wiese.

Now, the preview of episode 153 reveals that a mysterious subject will arrive at Francesca Maldini’s house and it seems to be someone known, since Joel’s expression when looking at him is one of great astonishment.

Also, let’s remember that Wiese revived the rumors of his return when he referred to the series, in a video together with Giancarlo Granda, GolPerú’s narrator. Is his return from him on the verge of confirmation? Fans hope so.

How to see “In the background there is room” 2023, chapter 153 FREE ONLINE?

Chapter 153 of “Al fondo hay sitio” 2023 can be seen on América TV, starting at 8:40 p.m. If you want to watch the episode totally FREE and LIVE, you have the América TVGO website at your disposal.