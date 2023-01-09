Below we show you the list of characters that were in the ninth season and that could now integrate the cast of “In the background there is room” 2023:

– Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini

– Adolfo Chuiman as Peter McKay

– Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’ Flores

– Erick Elera as Joel Gonzales

– Magdyel Ugaz as ‘Teresita’ Collazos

– Carlos Solano as Felix Panduro

– David Almandoz as Pepe Gonzales

– Laszlo Kovacs as ‘Tito’ Lara

– Paolo Goya as Hiro Moroboshi

– Maria Grazia Gamarra as Macarena

– Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban

– Karime Scander as Alessia Montalban

– Franco Pennano as Cristóbal Montalbán

– Jorge Guerra as ‘Jaimito’ Gonzales

– Guadalupe Farfán Carreño as July.