Below we show you the list of characters that were in the ninth season and that could now integrate the cast of “In the background there is room” 2023:
– Yvonne Frayssinet as Francesca Maldini
– Adolfo Chuiman as Peter McKay
– Monica Sanchez as ‘Charo’ Flores
– Erick Elera as Joel Gonzales
– Magdyel Ugaz as ‘Teresita’ Collazos
– Carlos Solano as Felix Panduro
– David Almandoz as Pepe Gonzales
– Laszlo Kovacs as ‘Tito’ Lara
– Paolo Goya as Hiro Moroboshi
– Maria Grazia Gamarra as Macarena
– Giovanni Ciccia as Diego Montalban
– Karime Scander as Alessia Montalban
– Franco Pennano as Cristóbal Montalbán
– Jorge Guerra as ‘Jaimito’ Gonzales
– Guadalupe Farfán Carreño as July.
