Recruiting for the Ukrainian Army thousands of Afghan soldiers who had been left without work after the withdrawal of NATO from Afghanistan was for many months Ryan Routh’s obsession, The 58-year-old American citizen arrested for trying to kill The former US president and Republican candidate for the White House was reportedly arrested this Sunday in Florida Donald Trump.

This was made clear by Routh himself, who He claimed to be a contractor A construction worker living in Hawaii who had left everything behind at the beginning of the war to travel to kyiv and support Ukraine and wrote to several congressmen asking for support for his idea, in a talk with EFE in March 2023 in a cafe in the Ukrainian capital.

West Palm Beach, United States. Photo:EFE

In addition to trying to sell his plan to the Ukrainian authorities, who always distanced themselves from Routh’s attempts to officially associate his name with Ukraine, he also went so far as to present himself as a recruiter for the Ukrainian Army, which also disavowed his legitimacy to play such a role.

Carrying two heavy ledgers with thousands of names and phone numbers of those who supposedly had fought with the Afghan Government Army ally of WestRouth presented his arguments in favor of the fact that the Armed Forces of Ukraine They will enlist all these experienced fighters now being hunted by the Taliban.

On the one hand, Routh said, the Mass recruitment of Afghans into its army would allow Ukraine to reduce the disadvantage with Russia in number of staff.

At the same time, their admission into the Ukrainian Armed ForcesIt would help, according to this contractor turned recruiter ‘freelance’ and not authorized for the kyiv Army, to save thousands of Afghans who had risked their lives defending a free Afghanistan aligned with the West.

Exiled or hiding from the new Taliban power inside Afghanistan, Routh explained, the former members of the regular Afghan Army They lived in poverty, longing for a chance to put on the uniform again. and to take up arms for a just cause, as he himself said he had confirmed in conversations with many of them through the telephone numbers he had noted in his books.

Routh claimed to have tried unsuccessfully to convince the Ukrainian military and civil authorities to give the green light to this mass recruitment. The contractor accused Ukrainian officials and leaders of arrogance and paranoia for not embracing and putting into practice his idea.

He also complained that They would not have allowed him to enlist himself into the Army because he lacked military experience.

To convince the Ukrainian authorities of the suitability of his plan, Routh had written numerous petitions asking for support from US congressmen. The contractor-turned-activist showed paper copies of some of those letters during the talk.

West Palm Beach, Florida, United States. Photo:EFE

Fake recruiter for the International Legion



In addition to doing lobby In favor of his plan, Routh presented himself as a recruiter for the International Legion, created by the Ukrainian government to attract foreign fighters interested in fighting for Ukraine in exchange for money.

“Military recruitment office,” read in Spanish one of the laminated sheets that Routh posted on sidewalks and lampposts in emblematic and busy places in the Ukrainian capital. The advertisement was also on English and German and offered as a form of contact for those interested an email, a website that still works and the Facebook Routh staff.

“3,000 US dollars per month. We need thousands of fighters!” read the bottom of the page.

Sources of the International Legion They denied any relationship with Routh and warned that this did not work on his behalf nor in that of the authorities Ukrainians.

One of the posters introducing himself as a recruiter was stuck on the curb separating the flag-filled garden from the sidewalk. Ukraine that remembers all those who fell on Independence Square in kyiv, better known as the Maidan.

On another sheet of paper attached to the side, Routh asked that They will send an email with the personal stories of fallen soldiers to make a book in their memory.

During his time in the Ukrainian capital, it was common to see him walking – dressed in jeans, cowboy boots, a black leather jacket, a shirt and a tie – through the streets of the center carrying his accounting books, probably on his way to meetings to try to sell his idea about the mass recruitment of Afghans.

