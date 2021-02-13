“If they knew the damage they have caused us, they would not have reported us. They have destroyed my life. I’m in a ‘shock’ that I can’t get out of. In this way, one of the young Afghans accused of the rape of three American sisters responded yesterday in court when they questioned him about the possible reasons why these girls attribute such crimes to them. In a similar vein, his two friends spoke, along with those who appeared to offer for the first time before the head of the Court of Instruction number 2 of Murcia, Ángel Garrote, their version of what happened at dawn on New Year’s Day 2020 .

The three young people, assisted by the lawyer Melecio Castaño, explained that they met the three sisters in a pub in the center of Murcia, in the middle of the New Year’s Eve celebration, and that they soon began to dance with them and kiss in that place. They maintained that at all times, throughout that morning, they enjoyed the company of the girls and that everything developed with absolute normality and within the reigning party atmosphere, and that when they went to two floors – that of one of the Afghan refugees and one of the sisters – ended up having consensual sex. They even insisted on the respect that their religion requires them to show towards women, for which they assured that it would never have occurred to them to force them or do something against their will.

The lawyer Castaño was once again convinced that “it is a false complaint and anyone can realize it just by watching the videos recorded that morning”, for which he stated that he will again demand the immediate file of the proceedings .

Yesterday a forensic report was known, carried out at the request of the lawyer for the private prosecution, Mariano Bó, which reveals that a bottle with a liquid, found in the room of one of the suspects, contained lidocaine and ethanol in high concentrations. Specialists point out that these substances can have hypnotic and stunning effects if a person consumes them, and also enhance the effect of alcoholic beverages. The young man for whom the police found that bottle assured that he was not carrying it on the night of the alleged sexual assaults.