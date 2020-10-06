Afghanistan cricketer Najib Tarakai lost the battle of life on Tuesday. After the car accident, Najeeb was fighting for life and death. 29-year-old Tarakai was hospitalized and went into a coma. This is reported by M. Ibrahim Momand, former media manager of the Afghanistan Cricket Board.On Friday, he was hit by a car while he was crossing the road on foot. He was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital. The former media manager tweeted on October 3 that Najeeb has not shaken for the past 22 hours following a serious injury. Tarakai had an accident in Jalalabad city and was kept under intense supervision at the hospital.

ACB mourns the death of Najib

Meanwhile, ACB has mourned the demise of Tarakai. The cricket board has expressed grief over this major loss by tweeting.

ACB tweeted, ‘The nation of Afghanistan who loves ACB and cricket is deeply saddened by the heartbreaking and incomparable loss of their aggressive opener and the demise of the very good man Najib Tarakai (29). We pray that Allah has mercy on him. ‘

Tarakai made his international debut in Afghanistan in 2014. He played his first match against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup. From here, he played 12 T20 Internationals and scored 258 runs at an average of 21.50 and a strike rate of 122.85.

His highest score was 90 which he scored against Ireland in March 2017 in Greater Noida. Najib played his last international match against Bangladesh in September 2019 at Sher-e-Bangla Stadium Mirpur. It was a triangular series that also included Zimbabwe.