The former intelligence chief was targeted in an ID blast in Kabul, two days after Afghanistan’s first vice-president, Amartullah Saleh, raised the issue of the Durand Line and talked about Peshawar. Three bodyguards were injured in this attack. Also many people died in this explosion.

A convoy of Amartullah Saleh was bombed under the bridge in the same way as he entered the office of the Vice President. The IED was so powerful that gas cylinders exploded in nearby shops. The attack killed 15 people and injured 50 others. Intelligence reports confirm that Saleh is safe.

In a video message released after the attack, Saleh said that the attack happened at 7.30 am while he was on his way to work. The place where the suicide attack took place was narrow. He thanked the security personnel present for their prompt action. Former intelligence chief Saleh survived a massacre at his office last year, killing 20 people.

The attack on Saleh comes at a time when the ultra-conservative Sunni Pashtun organization Taliban plans to hold inter-Afghan talks in Qatar with the support of the US.

Saleh tweeted on September 7, “No Afghan politician of national stature can ignore the issue of Durand Rekha. Will condemn him in life and after life. This is an issue that needs discussion and resolution. It is non-realistic to expect us to gift it for free. ”The winter capital of Peshawar used to be Afghan.

According to diplomats in Kabul and New Delhi, the needle of suspicion for the attack on Saleh is on the Haqqani network as the Zadaran tribe, which is suffering from a global terrorist group, is holding hold on the city of Kabul with the perpetrators of this attack. Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the Haqqani network, is the deputy leader and head of the Taliban’s Talwar Squad.