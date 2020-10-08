Afghanistan’s top peace interlocutor Abdullah Abdullah met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and the two leaders discussed important peace initiatives aimed at bringing stability to the war-torn country. After the meeting, Abdullah tweeted and informed that Modi has assured him to continue India’s support of the peace process in Afghanistan.External Affairs Ministry spokesman Anurag Shrivastava said that Modi reiterated New Delhi’s long-term commitment to further strengthen India-Afghanistan relations. Abdullah arrived in New Delhi on a five-day visit on Tuesday. The purpose of his visit is to mobilize support for the Afghan peace process and try to build regional consensus.

Abdullah tweeted, ‘Glad to meet Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. During the talks held in a friendly atmosphere, we reviewed the latest developments related to the Afghan peace process, issues like the Doha Dialogue and India’s support to the peace effort.

In another tweet, he said, ‘Prime Minister Modi has assured me to continue India’s support of Afghanistan and peace process. I thanked him and the people of India for the invitation and hospitality. I thanked India for its principled position in the Afghan peace process. ‘

Srivastava said in his tweet, ‘Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s Peace Council. He reiterated his long-term commitment to further strengthen India-Afghanistan relations. ‘ He also shared pictures related to the meeting of the two leaders.

Abdullah held talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday on important peace initiatives in the war-torn country. His visit took place in Doha amid peace talks between the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban. Afghan officials said the visit was part of efforts to build a regional consensus and support the Afghan peace process. The Taliban and the Afghan government are in direct talks for the first time to end the 19-year war.

India is an important party in Afghanistan’s peace process. India has invested nearly two billion dollars in reconstruction activities in Afghanistan. After the signing of the peace deal between the US and the Taliban in February, India is keeping a close watch on the emerging political situation. Under this agreement, the US will withdraw its troops from Afghanistan. Since 2001, about 2400 US soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan.

In the opening session of the Afghanistan peace process meeting in Doha last month, India’s Foreign Minister S.K. Jaishankar participated through the video conference. He hoped that the land of Afghanistan would never be used for anti-India activities. It also said that the friendship between India and Afghanistan is ‘strong and strong’ and that no part of Afghanistan is untouched by New Delhi’s development programs.