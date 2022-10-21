According to Afghan economists and researchers, in their explanations to the “Sky News Arabia” website, internal factors related to the Taliban movement and external factors related to international politics combined to put pressure on the country’s already weak economy.

Countries and international organizations imposed sanctions on Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover of power in August 2021, justifying this by the movement’s policies that violate international human rights principles.

Content of the report

• The new Afghan Development Report issued by the World Bank stated that the continuation of restrictions imposed on women means that the stability of the banking system will deteriorate further, and international aid will decrease, referring to the requirement of donors that the Taliban government adhere to the principles of the United Nations in order to provide Afghanistan with aid.

• Total demand decreased as a result of the sharp decline in public spending, and the decline in household income and consumption.

• Real GDP will continue to shrink in 2022.

• The isolation of Afghanistan’s economy from the international economy has led private companies and aid organizations to rely on cash shipments and informal and opaque payment systems for domestic transactions.

Frozen money crisis

Waheed Noshir, a former deputy Bank of Afghanistan, identifies other reasons for the decline in the economy, including transferring the reserves of the Central Bank of Afghanistan worth $3.5 billion to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS), which undermines the independence of the Central Bank of Afghanistan.

He warns, in turn, that if the central bank’s reserves shrink, there will be a confidence deficit; And thus the deterioration of the exchange rate and exacerbation of inflation.

“Nosher” gives an example with the collapse of the Kabul Bank in 2010. If the central bank did not have reserves to inject capital liquidity into capital-deficient banks, this could lead to bank defaults.

Another dangerous thing he warns is that the decline in donors’ sending of foreign currency is leading to the country’s inability to pay dollar bills for imports.

Penalties and suspension of projects

Afghan journalist and researcher Fadel Al-Qaher Qazi paints a picture of the impact of the foregoing on the conditions of many Afghan families, also using the data of the World Bank, in which two-thirds of families find it difficult to provide basic needs, and some of them are limited to eating one meal per day.

Major projects that were being funded by international organizations also stopped as a result of the sanctions, in addition to the United States freezing Afghan funds with it.

Regarding the World Bank’s focus on women’s education and employment, Qazi agreed that if the Taliban continued to impose restrictions, the country’s economy would be severely damaged; As a result of the international situation, the economy’s dependence on women in large part.

In March, the World Bank suspended work on four projects, worth $600 million, after the Taliban prevented girls from returning to secondary school.

Recently, the Taliban have sent signals that the women’s case may be resolved, including the statement by Ghulam Haider Shahamat, Director General of the Technical and Vocational Education Department, that religious scholars are discussing reopening girls’ schools.

bleak future

According to a UNDP report released this October:

• The Afghan economy lost $5 billion in just one year, and 95 to 98 percent of the population lives below the poverty line.

• The economy that took 10 years to build hit the ground running in less than a year.

• The collapse of the banking and financial system, with millions of Afghans on the verge of death, after the loss of 7 million jobs.

• One out of every 5 children is exposed to severe acute malnutrition.