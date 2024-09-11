Sometimes she sees the Taliban. How they stand around her bed at night and look at her. She often wakes up with a start. When she opens her eyes, they have disappeared.

Nazima Khairzad then realises: she is no longer in Afghanistan, she is in Germany, she is lying in her bed in a refugee shelter in Hanau. If she were still in Afghanistan, she would already be dead. The Taliban hate strong women like her. She tells us this in a café in Hanau, a few minutes by bus from the shelter. Nazima Khairzad is sitting in a corner, head bowed, black sweater. If you weren’t looking for her, you wouldn’t notice her. You wouldn’t notice that one of Afghanistan’s most famous athletes is sitting there.