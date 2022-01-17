The Afghan capital was once again the scene of protests organized by women who claim from the Taliban group for their right to work, to education and the non-imposition of rules such as the use of the burqa in public spaces. The demonstrations were also motivated by the recent murder of a young victim of Islamist repression.

A small but significant protest. About 20 Afghan women gathered this Sunday, January 16, in front of Kabul University to demonstrate against the Taliban regime that, since its return to power in Afghanistan, has imposed a series of restrictions on the population, especially against women and girls.

“Equality and justice”, “Women’s rights, human rights” were some of the messages on the banners carried by several protesters who chanted the badges over and over again.

“Why was Zainab killed?” read another of the posters, and next to it a woman was dressed in a white burqa dotted with red spots. It was a scene to remember the murder of Zainab Abdullahi, who died this week while returning from a wedding.

The car in which the woman was traveling was shot by a group of Taliban, as reported by Fatima Abdullahi, the victim’s sister, in a video broadcast on social networks.

“After checking the vehicle and crossing the checkpoints, the Taliban security forces opened fire on our car and my sister died in my arms,” ​​Fatima said.

The repression is more severe after the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan

The departure of US troops from Afghanistan and the return of the Taliban to power has meant for Afghan women the end of many rights acquired in recent years.

A burqa-clad Afghan woman walks in Kabul, Afghanistan. January 3, 2022. © Ali Khara / Reuters

The progressive suppression of women’s freedoms has been revealed in countless prohibitions: they are prevented from attending classrooms where there are men or working as government officials.

It has also seen the return of the burqa to cover their bodies from head to toe in public spaces and even the impossibility for a woman to go in a car if she is not accompanied by a male member of her family.

The Islamists have also prevented television channels from broadcasting series featuring actresses, advertising banners with female faces have been removed, and in clothing stores they have cut off the heads of mannequins with female faces.

“The life of women has become very hard in Afghanistan. The murder of Zainab, the Taliban’s restrictions on Afghan women, so the only option is to speak out, even if this may endanger our lives,” said Mursal Ayar, one of the organizers of this protest. Sunday.

A group of Taliban soon intervened in the demonstration in Kabul, pepper-spraying some of them and causing injuries. “My right eye started to burn. I told one of them ‘shame on you’, and then he pointed his gun at me,” said a female protester, quoted by the AFP news agency.

Two other protesters claimed that one of the women had to be taken to hospital after the spray caused an allergic reaction.

The fear of the Afghan women has caused many of them to prefer to stay hidden in their homes and that few, despite the restrictions, risk claiming their rights in the streets.

With AFP and EFE