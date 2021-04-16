The United States has announced its intention to withdraw from Afghanistan without knowing whether it has won or lost its longest conflict, which has lasted for almost 20 years, longer than the sum of the first and second world wars and the intervention in Vietnam. “The endless war”, as it has been baptized, will end before the 20th anniversary of the attacks of September 11, 2001 for the international troops still deployed there – almost 10,000 under the NATO umbrella, some 2,500 of them American – but not for Afghanistan, which is sinking into a period of uncertainty.

Former Swedish Prime Minister and international mediator Carl Bildt thus expressed the problem in a published article shortly before the announcement of the US withdrawal: “In a speech delivered on February 14 on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the withdrawal from the Soviet Union, President [afgano], Ashraf Ghani, made an important distinction. The civil war that devastated Afghanistan was not caused by the departure of Soviet troops, but by the inability to formulate a viable plan for the future of Afghanistan. Now that the United States is considering leaving the country, it should take this lesson into account. “

The soldiers who passed through Afghanistan, widely interviewed by the US press, leave with the feeling that they are leaving a country on the brink and without being clear if, after 20 years of intervention and billions invested, the institutional fabric has improved. Afghanistan, if its Army will be able to maintain security and also if its population will suffer a tyranny like that of the Taliban. The US-led coalition “has not lost a battle, but it has lost the war,” he explains. Felix arteaga, researcher at the Elcano Royal Institute.

“The Taliban have not been able to with the international troops”, continues Arteaga “and the anti-terrorist aim has been successful, but the international community has failed in the objective of building a state. In reality, the final objective of the intervention was never totally clear ”. This researcher refers to how the reasons for the deployment changed, from the expulsion of Al Qaeda after 9/11 to the construction of a state solid enough so that it does not again become a base for international terrorism and to allow Afghans (and especially Afghans) live in peace. And that, right now, seems more and more distant. According to the latest UN data, civilian deaths and injuries during the first quarter of 2021 increased by 29% compared to the same period in 2020: 1,783 civilian victims (573 dead and 1,210 injured), more than six dead every day.

The then Afghan president, Hamid Karzai, honors the general responsible for US troops in the country, David Petraeus. REUTERS

David Petraeus, the American general who led the largest offensive of the entire conflict, deploying 100,000 American soldiers in the so-called arises 2010, he has been especially pessimistic in public. “I understand very well the frustrations that have led to this decision”, Petraeus noted Wednesday in a conference collected by the specialized magazine Defense one. “No one wants to see the end of a war more than those who have fought in it. But I think we need to be very careful about our rhetoric, because ending America’s involvement in endless war does not end endless war. It only ends our participation. And I’m afraid this war is going to get worse. “

The fear is that history will repeat itself. Afghanistan has been at war since 1979, when troops from a reeling Soviet Union invaded the country to protect a puppet communist regime. Ten years later, as had happened a century before with the British troops, the USSR became the second empire defeated by the Afghan mujahideen, who had the help, military and economic, of the United States.

With the departure of Moscow, a savage civil war began, during which the warlords, in many cases the same ones who today maintain control over their respective territories, destroyed the country. Much of Kabul, for example, was reduced to rubble. The Taliban, a radical Islamic militia, gained control of almost the entire country in 1996 because they were able to impose order. The trouble is that his order is based on a brutal interpretation of Islam, which condemned women and girls to terror, submission and ignorance. In addition, Afghanistan became a safe haven for the terrorist group Al Qaeda, which Osama Bin Laden used to plan and execute 9/11.

A German soldier patrols an area near Kunduz, northeast Afghanistan, in October 2009. AFP

Following the attacks on Washington and New York, President George W. Bush called the attack an act of war and launched an offensive against the Taliban. In November 2001, with just a handful of special forces on the ground, but with ample air support, all the cities of northern Afghanistan were falling with almost no combat, except in Kunduz, a Pashtun stronghold, the Afghan ethnic group to the most of the Taliban belong to. Cities like Taloqán or even Kabul were abandoned with hardly any fighting.

The Taliban retreated to the Pashtun areas and left cities with a Tajik, Hazara or Uzbek majority, the other ethnic groups in the country. And they began a long guerrilla war: today optimists consider that they control 50% of the country and pessimists 70%. Traveling by road, even moving around Kabul, is becoming more and more dangerous. The Taliban have also launched a campaign of terror against women, intellectuals and social leaders. Many fear this is the first phase of his new spring offense.

Whatever happens in the coming months, Afghanistan will continue to occupy the same crucial and strategic place that has marked its history since the time of Alexander the Great, who ruled over the only empire that managed to invade the country, although after having agreed with the tribes local. “It is important to remember that Afghanistan is part of Central Asia,” explains University of Houston (Texas) historian Frank Lee Holt, author of a great book about Alexander in Afghanistan, Into the land of bones. “The term ‘central’ is very significant because this region is central in the geopolitics of the world. Westerners often mistake Afghanistan for a peripheral zone; but it is at the heart of the great Eurasian land mass. What happens there affects almost everyone ”.

Spanish troops during a patrol in Afghanistan, in October 2012. CLAUDIO ÁLVAREZ

102 Spanish deceased

After the US intervention, in December 2001 the UN Security Council established in its resolution 1,386, the deployment of the ISAF, an international force that included more than 40 countries, including Spain. The mission lasted until 2015, when another international NATO force was replaced, mainly focused on training the Afghan Army. The Spanish troops were based in Herat, in the east of the country. As Lieutenant Colonel Joaquín Aguirre Arribas, Chief of the Strategic Communication Section of the Defense General Staff and himself a veteran helicopter pilot in Afghanistan explains, “the objective was to allow the Afghan Government to provide effective security and develop security forces and then offer training, advice and assistance to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces ”. “It has involved a tremendous effort in personnel (27,100 personnel for 19 years), logistics and sustaining the material deployed there. Without forgetting the sacrifice of the 100 soldiers and 2 interpreters who died during these years ”.