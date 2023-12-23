Dina Mahmoud (London)

At a time when Afghanistan has still not recovered from the devastating earthquake disaster that struck a number of its regions more than two months ago and left about 2,500 people dead and thousands injured, local and international relief organizations are intensifying their warnings about the increasing obstacles preventing humanitarian supplies from reaching millions of people in need. Throughout the country.

During the past month alone, more than 130 incidents were recorded that hindered relief activities, which led to the suspension of work in approximately 30 projects related to relief work.

According to officials working in the humanitarian field, the southern, western and eastern regions of Afghanistan were the most affected by these obstacles.

Among the factors that had a negative impact on relief operations in Afghanistan during the past month, according to a report published by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, were the practices of harassment and acts of violence against the teams involved in these activities, the facilities used by their members, and the assets owned by their organizations as well.

The report indicated that the restrictions imposed on movement within Afghanistan, in turn, constitute an obstacle to the full delivery of aid to many Afghans, despite the easing of some of these obstacles, in the wake of the series of earthquakes that struck the northwestern regions of the country, in early October, and were considered the strongest of all. Its kind, for more than four decades.

In addition, the UN report, which was published on the Relief Web website, criticized the continued “exclusion” of Afghan women from participating in humanitarian work, in reference to the ban imposed by the ruling authorities in Kabul on women working in non-governmental organizations. Local and international.

The report stressed that this measure, which also applies to United Nations agencies, still poses a challenge to efforts to distribute relief supplies and deliver them to those who need them, especially Afghan women and children.

Last month, 15 gender-related incidents were reported, leading to the suspension of work in ten humanitarian support programs in Afghanistan.

Alison Davidian, representative of UN Women in Afghanistan, previously warned that women and girls in this country are usually the most affected by natural disasters, and the least benefit from relief efforts and efforts to recover from crises, especially in light of the severe restrictions on their rights.