Colonel Alexei Smirnov, who commanded the reconnaissance platoon of the 3rd battalion of the 345th airborne regiment during the war in Afghanistan (1979-1989), in an interview with the Zvezda TV channel described the battle of the 9th company at the height of 3234.

A veteran of the Afghan war said that in mid-December, government forces were blocked in Khost province, which borders Pakistan. To provide them with food, the Soviet military launched Operation Magistral: engineering units began to enter the province, and checkpoints were set up. The first losses occurred around December 19: the battalion commander and the chief of communications were wounded.

In the afternoon of January 7, according to the colonel, information about new wounded came from the last post of the 9th company. “Immediately another task – you can hear that the shelling has begun, the battle has begun, there already, we are loading ammunition. I was next to them at about 11 pm, there were already running out of ammunition, there were many wounded. The guys have already died there – Melnikov, Alexandrov. And by 2 or 3 in the morning everything was over, ”Smirnov said.

Further, a reconnaissance company of the regiment approached the battlefield: it left all the ammunition, took away the wounded and killed. At the height, as the military said, “the remnants of the 9th company, a corrective group from the artillerymen, an aircraft controller, someone from the battalion’s control” and his platoon remained. There were no more attacks on this height.

“The top – it was all black. Especially against the background of illuminating rockets it was clearly visible – the top is all black against the background of explosions, this burning. Well, and the screams, screams – of Afghans. Or not Afghans, who was there … The main thing is “Moscow, surrender,” “Allah Akbar,” “concluded Smirnov.

The 345th Airborne Regiment is one of the most distinguished in the Afghan war. In December 1979, he captured the Bagram airport and covered a special forces detachment that stormed the palace of Afghan President Amin. Subsequently, the regiment guarded the Bagram airfield, participated in counter-partisan operations in Bamiyan and in the Panjshir Gorge. The consolidated 9th company of the regiment during Operation Magistral participated near Khost in the so-called battle at Hill 3234, holding back the superior forces of the Mujahideen.