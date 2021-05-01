Afghanistan US begins withdrawal from Afghanistan – Badly broken country now feared return of Taliban regime

There are more helicopters in Kabul airspace than usual, as NATO has launched a withdrawal in addition to the United States.

United States officially launched the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan on Saturday.

In practice, the withdrawal has already begun earlier, and on Saturday will only continue the ongoing process. The President of the United States Joe Biden however, the administration has wanted to emphasize the importance of the date of 1 may. A year ago, in negotiations with the extremist Islamic Taliban movement, it was agreed that troops would be withdrawn by 1 May 2021.

U.S. helicopters have been bustling over the Afghan capital, Kabul, in recent days, and the withdrawal has been clearly accelerated, AFP news agency said. Last Thursday, the withdrawal of military troops from Afghanistan also began.

At the same time Afghan security forces are on alert for possible attacks.

“Americans will officially begin their withdrawal from Afghanistan on May 1, and the Taliban may increase violence,” Interior Minister Hayatullah Hayat said according to AFP.

Fighting between Taliban and government forces has recently intensified across the country and no peace agreement has been reached. No one is sure what the extremist Islamic Taliban will do after foreign troops leave Afghanistan.

The war in Afghanistan began 20 years ago when the United States struck Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. At the time, Afghanistan was ruled by the Taliban, which had provided protection to the international al-Qaeda network that carried out the terrorist attacks.

An Afghan army soldier was on duty at a checkpoint on the outskirts of Kabul on 21 April.­

However, peace has not been achieved in 20 years and the violence has not ended. Last Friday, a car bomb killed at least 24 people in Pul-e-Alam south of the capital.

In April, Joe Biden announced that the “eternal war” was coming to an end and that the remaining approximately 2,500 U.S. soldiers would be repatriated by 9/11.

“The terrible attack 20 years ago … cannot be an explanation for us being still there in 2021,” Biden said.

Although withdrawal has begun, the Taliban say the United States is violating last year’s agreement. Under the agreement, the withdrawal was to be completed by May 1.

“This, in principle, opens up the possibility for our fighters to take appropriate action against the invading forces,” a Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said to AFP. According to the spokesman, the Taliban armed forces are waiting for orders from their leaders.

The Taliban have refrained from attacks on foreign forces since an agreement on U.S. withdrawal was made. However, the rebels have struck against government forces and launched a series of terrorist attacks in cities.

In Afghanistan there are still Finnish soldiers. They have been involved in a military-led operation led by NATO to support the government in rebuilding the country and strengthening democratic structures.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (middle) said in Aprilthat Finnish soldiers will also be withdrawn from Afghanistan “by the autumn”, but there is no exact timetable for the operation yet.

The United States and the withdrawal of its allied forces has increased the fears of many ordinary Afghans.

“Everyone is scared that we are going back to the dark season of the Taliban,” a radio station in Kabul Mena Nowrozi said to AFP.

“The Taliban is still the same. It has not changed. The United States should have extended its presence for at least a year or two. “

In the worst case scenario, the withdrawal of foreign troops could plunge Afghanistan into an escalating civil war and chaos.