Afghanistan US admits plane crash kills ten civilians in Kabul evacuation

United States has admitted that its plane crash in Kabul at the end of August killed ten civilians, according to news agency AFP and the BBC, among others.

There were also seven children among the victims of the attack. The U.S. said earlier that an attack was made against a potential suicide bomber and a car in the bomber’s explosive cargo would have caused an explosion that could have caused “side damage”.

Among other things The New York Times reported earlier that the target was an Afghan man working for a humanitarian charity. U.S. officials mistakenly thought, among other things, that the empty water canisters carried by the man would have contained explosives.